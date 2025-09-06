New PCG sub-station rises in Banguingui, Sulu

A COAST Guard Sub-Station has been constructed in an island town in Sulu to enhance maritime security in the Sulu Sea, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said.

The CGDSWM said the new sub-station is located in Dungon village, Banguingui, formerly known as Tongkil town.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, CGDSWM commander, emphasized the sub-station’s strategic role in strengthening maritime safety, law enforcement, and humanitarian operations across the Sulu Archipelago.

Marfe led the symbolic handover of the facility in a ceremony held Wednesday at the function hall of Dungon village.

The newly built facility was donated by former Banguingui Municipal Mayor and now Municipal Administrator Hadji Abdulwahid Sahidulla.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it is committed to ensuring that no island is left behind in the pursuit of maritime governance and public service as it continues to expand its footprint across the archipelagic provinces. (SunStar Zamboanga)