New Year's Eve fire razes establishment in Zamboanga City

AROUND P960,000 worth of properties went up in smoke in a fire that hit a commercial establishment in Zamboanga City on New Year's Eve.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2026, at Buner Enterprises owned by Gulhab Gulmohammad along P. Reyes Street, Zone 4 village.

Pioquinto said the fire, which reached second alarm, was contained by firefighters around 7:10 p.m. and was declared out around 9:02 p.m.

Pioquinto said no one was reported during the incident that destroyed the commercial establishment.

He said they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (SunStar Zamboanga)