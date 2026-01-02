Zamboanga

New Year's Eve fire razes establishment in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA. Firefighters extinguish the fire that destroys around P960,000 worth of properties on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025, along P. Reyes Street, Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City.SunStar Zamboanga
Published on

AROUND P960,000 worth of properties went up in smoke in a fire that hit a commercial establishment in Zamboanga City on New Year's Eve.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2026, at Buner Enterprises owned by Gulhab Gulmohammad along P. Reyes Street, Zone 4 village.

Pioquinto said the fire, which reached second alarm, was contained by firefighters around 7:10 p.m. and was declared out around 9:02 p.m.

Pioquinto said no one was reported during the incident that destroyed the commercial establishment.

He said they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (SunStar Zamboanga)

