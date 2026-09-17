Newly elected Barmm officials urged to ensure good governance

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman has called on the newly elected Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) officials to ensure accountability, transparency and good governance following the region’s first parliamentary elections.

Hataman said the September 14 polls marked a historic milestone as Bangsamoro voters directly chose their representatives under a parliamentary system.

Hataman also expressed concern over reported violence and loss of life in parts of the region, extending condolences to the families of those killed.

“No position, vote, or victory should come at the cost of the lives and safety of our fellow citizens,” Hataman said in a statement on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

He likewise called for swift and appropriate action on reported election irregularities, particularly the Commission on Elections’ discovery of pre-shaded ballots in Maluso, Basilan.

“Any doubt cast upon the ballot casts doubt on the mandate derived from it,” he said, stressing the need to preserve public trust in the electoral process.

He said the elections were the product of decades of struggle, negotiation and aspirations for self-governance.

He said that the success of autonomy should be measured by how it improves the lives of ordinary Bangsamoro.

With the election over, the governor urged the new Barmm government officials to focus on reliable and transparent governance, fiscal discipline, accountability and continued commitment to the peace process.

Hataman also called for an inclusive government that would make all Bangsamoro feel part of the region, from the mainland to the islands and from the center to its smallest communities.

“As local leaders who work with our communities every day, we are ready to work with anyone who leads with respect for the law, concern for people and a true stand for good governance,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)