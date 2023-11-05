Newly-elected SK officials urged to perform well

MAYOR John Dalipe has urged the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials of this city’s 98 villages to perform well for the constituents they vowed to serve despite the challenges.

“Nothing is impossible,” Dalipe told the first batch of participants to the mandatory training at a local hotel on Friday, November 3.

Dalipe said that despite the challenges, SK officials must persevere and give their all-out best to achieve their goals.

“Two years is very short, so perform well. Todo’l dia trabaja ustedes (You work every day),” he added.

The newly-elected SK officials undergo the mandatory training as they prepare to assume office next month.

The training was organized by the Local Youth Development Office (LYDO) and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation in collaboration with the Department of Interior and Local Government, National Youth Commission, and city government.

The training is set from November 3 to 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is conducted by batches to cover all the 98 SK village councils in the city.

The mandatory and continuing training programs for SK officials is provided under Republic Act 10742 otherwise known as the “Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015”.

The training is purposely to emphasize “the role of the youth in nation-building and molding them to become betters citizens with the values of patriotism, nationalism and honor as a Filipino.”

The training includes various modules or sessions to apprise the new SK officials on decentralization and local governance, SK history and salient features, planning, budgeting, minutes and resolutions and code of conduct and ethical standards.

Any SK official, whether elected or appointed or any member of the Local Youth Development Council must undergo the mandatory training programs before he or she can assume office.

Failure to attend the mandatory training and continuing training programs during their incumbency will constitute sufficient ground to disqualify an SK official or LYDC member or subject them to disciplinary actions, according to the LYDO Giovanie Perez.

Dalipe started political career as a Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson in his early 20’s.

He was elected as SK federation president and served in the City Council as ex-officio member representing the youth sector. (SunStar Zamboanga)