Newly-elected village chief killed in Pagadian City

A NEWLY-ELECTED village chief was killed in a gun attack by lone assailant in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula said the incident happened around 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, in Lapedian village, Pagadian City.

The police identified the slain official as Rofoldo Dacol, 56, who succumbed to a bullet wound in his abdomen.

Investigation showed that Dacol was driving a three-wheeled vehicle locally known as "bao-bao," and was about to park when the suspect approached and shot the official with a caliber .45 pistol.

The gunman who was clad in red t-shirt and short pants fled after shooting the victim.

Dacol was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Fraynald, son of Dacol, told the police that his father had received death threats prior to the incident.

Fraynald is also a newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan councilor in Lapedian village.

The police are conducting an in-depth probe to unmask the gunman. (SunStar Zamboanga)