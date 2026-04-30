Newly identified HVI yields P13.6-M shabu

JOINT police and military operatives have arrested a newly identified high-value individual (HVI) and seized P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) identified the arrested newly identified HVI suspect through his alias as Kakah, 29, a native of Jolo, Sulu.

The RDEU-9 said Kakah was arrested in a buy-bust at 7:18 a.m. Thursday, April 30, in Zone 6, Kalye San Vicente, Ayala village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect were two kilos of shabu packed in two vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags worth P13.6 million, 20 bundles of boodle money, one genuine P1,000 marked money, and an analog mobile phone.

Kakah was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities are investigating whether Kakah has ties with the five suspects arrested in separate anti-drug operations on April 24 and April 25 in Barangays Cabatangan, Culianan, and Baliwasan, Zamboanga City.

Around P10.8 kilos of shabu worth P73.4 million were seized from the suspects.

The authorities have noted that the plastic packs of the shabu confiscated from the suspects bore identical 789 numerical markings.

The authorities also believed that the supplier of the illegal drugs seized from the suspects is only one person or group. (SunStar Zamboanga)