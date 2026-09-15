News Pamo facility rises in Zamboanga Sibugay

A NEW facility for protected area management is being built in the town of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay province, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The facility is expected to strengthen Zamboanga Sibugay province’s capacity to manage protected areas and support conservation programs and field operations.

Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Chief Christopher Babaran said the project goes beyond providing office space, calling it an investment in the protection and conservation of the province’s natural resources.

“The construction of the Pamo (Protected Area Management Office) Building – Cluster 68 is more than just the establishment of a physical facility,” Babaran said in a statement.

“It represents our commitment to strengthening our capacity to protect, manage, and conserve our natural resources for present and future generations,” he added.

He said the building will serve as a base for Pamo personnel in carrying out day-to-day operations, coordinating conservation activities and working with local governments and other stakeholders.

Once completed, the facility is expected to provide a dedicated workplace for personnel tasked with implementing protected area policies and programs on the ground. (SunStar Zamboanga)