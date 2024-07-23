NFWM escorts Liberian-flagged oil drilling rig off Tawi-Tawi

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) has escorted a foreign-owned oil drilling rig on Monday, July 22, as the NFWM has increased its patrols and defense operations around Tawi-Tawi to ensure the safety of Philippine waters.

The NFWM, through the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon, sent patrol vessel BRP-Jose Loor Sr. to check on a floating oil drilling vessel reported by a monitoring station in Tawi-Tawi.

The NFWM said on Tuesday, July 23, the vessel turned out to be a Liberian-flagged oil drilling rig, SSV Catarina.

When escorted, the oil drilling rig was transiting at Sibutu passage in Tawi-Tawi on its way to Indonesia coming from Vietnam.

By stepping up patrols, the NFWM said “it aims to protect the country’s waters from illegal activities and ensure the region remains safe and stable”.

Secretary Andres Centino, presidential assistant on maritime concern, said during the activation of JTF-Poseidon on July 9 that an average of 50 vessels, both domestic and foreign, transit through the Sibutu Passage daily.

Centino said the Philippine Coast Guard’s command center recorded 22 maritime criminal activities in the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) maritime area during the first six months of 2024. These include piracy, robbery, transshipment of illegal drugs, illegal fishing, transport of illegal forest products, and transport of explosives.

Centino noted that Sibutu Passage in Tawi-Tawi is one of the two critical sea lanes in the maritime jurisdiction of Westmincom. The other one is the Basilan Strait.

Westmincom has activated the JTF-Poseidon to enhance maritime and territorial defense operations in the Southern Philippines.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., NFWM commander has been designated as the JTF-Poseidon commander. (SunStar Zamboanga)