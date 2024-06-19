NFWM gets missile-equipped patrol gunboat

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) has received a state-of-the-art patrol gunboat boosting maritime security in Western Mindanao, the NFWM said Wednesday, June 19.

The patrol gunboat, BRP-Laurence Narag (PG-907) is the latest asset to join the Philippine Navy’s fleet.

In his address during the arrival of the PG-907 at the NFWM’s Majini Pier on Tuesday, June 18, Captain Hilarion Cesista, NFWM deputy commander for fleet operations, emphasized the strategic importance of BRP-Laurence Narag in enhancing maritime security in Western Mindanao.

“With the arrival of PG-907, she will significantly improve the capability of our naval forces in terms of external defense operation (EDO), internal defense operation and other maritime operations particularly securing the sealines of communication (SLOC),” Cesista said.

Cesista represented Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamilila, NFWM commander, during the ceremony welcoming the arrival of PG-907.

BRP-Laurence Narag is a part of the Acero-Class Shaldag Mk V Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) series, which features the Spike NLOS (non-line of sight) missile systems.

These 32-meter vessels are designed for high-speed operations and precision strikes, significantly boosting the Navy's operational capabilities.

The BRP-Laurence Narag, along with the BRP-Herminigildo Yurong (PG-906), was commissioned on May 21, 2024, at Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

These vessels are named in honor of the late Marine Staff Sergeant Herminigildo Yurong and Marine Corporal Laurence Narag, both Medal of Valor awardees who sacrificed their lives during the Philippine government's campaign against Moro rebels in Mindanao in 2000. (SunStar Zamboanga)