NFWM marks 28th anniversary with turnover of new school building

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) marked the celebration of its 28th anniversary with the turnover of a newly constructed one-story, four-classroom school building in Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi, the military said Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

NFWM commander Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr. led the turnover of the school building on Friday, September 27, at the Tandubanak National High School Extension in Datu Amilhamja Jaafar, Sibutu.

Tagamolila said the construction of the school building started on June 15 and was completed last September 26, just in time for NFWM’s 28th anniversary on Friday.

“This project showcases the Philippine Navy’s dedication to supporting local communities,” Tagamolila said in a statement.

He said the construction of the school building was made possible through a partnership between NFWM and the Mistah Foundation USA led by Commander Richard Gubatan.

The foundation provided the needed construction materials, while Datu Abdulwahab Jaafar, representing the Jaafar family, generously donated the land for the school.

Tagamolila said the construction of the school building was a team effort, with the help of NFWM’s Civil Military Operations Unit, the 2nd Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, teachers, parents, students, community leaders, the Sibutu municipal government, and the community.

“This new school building is more than just a structure—it symbolizes the joint effort of the Philippine Navy, its partners, and the community to create better opportunities for the youth,” Tagamolila said.

“It also highlights NFWM’s commitment to improving education in remote areas, in line with its mission to promote peace and progress in Western Mindanao,” he added.

During the turnover ceremony, Tagamolila expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project, emphasizing that NFWM’s 28 years of service have always been built on teamwork and collaboration.

This year’s anniversary of NFWM is anchored on the theme “Strengthening Maritime Frontiers: Defending Sovereignty, Securing the State.” (SunStar Zamboanga)