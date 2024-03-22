NFWM rescues 3 off Tawi-Tawi

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), through its Naval Task Force-61 (NTF-61), rescued three people from a watercraft in distress off Tawi-Tawi, the NFWM said Friday, March 22, 2024.

The NFWM identified the three rescued people as Tony Misuari, the skipper of the ill-fated speedboat, and his two passengers, Al-Shaikul Sanul and Natalie Shabun.

The NFWM said they were rescued by personnel of BRP-Jose Loor, Jr. (PG390), at the vicinity of Omapoy Island, Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi on Wednesday, March 20.

The NFWM said the NTF-61 deployed PG390 after one of the relatives of the passengers called the Littoral Monitoring Station (LMS)-Bongao that they lost communication on the speedboat’s passengers and its whereabouts.

The NFWM said the passengers revealed that their speedboat incurred engine trouble while underway and was adrift for several hours before being located and rescued by PC390.

“The cooperation of the local community and continuous conduct of maritime search and rescue of PC390 within the vicinity of Omapoy Island led to the successful rescue of the distressed speedboat and its passengers,” the NFWM said in a statement.

“The officers and men of PC390 gave necessary assistance and needs of the passengers while towing the speedboat to Sibutu Island,” the NFWM added.

The PC390 personnel turned over the three rescued passengers to the municipal government of Sibutu for proper disposition and further assistance.

Meanwhile, the NFWM said it remains resolute in its mission to uphold maritime security and promote the safety of all vessels transiting within the sea waters of the Western Mindanao Region. (SunStar Zamboanga)