NFWM rescues distressed vessel off Basilan

THE Philippine Navy, through the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), rescued a distressed motorboat with 120 passengers off Basilan province, the NFWM said Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The NFWM said the motorboat, named Den Russel, was rescued around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, one nautical mile west of Lampinigan Island, Isabela City, Basilan.

Based on the report of NFWM's Littoral Monitoring Station (LMS) in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, the motorboat carrying more or less 120 passengers, was navigating from Dungon village in Banguingui, Sulu, to Zamboanga City when its engine malfunctioned.

The NFWM quickly responded to the distress call and deployed its naval transport vessel, BRP-Ivatan (LC298), which arrived at noon in the vicinity of Lampinigan Island, Basilan Province and immediately assisted the troubled motorboat.

Due to unfavorable weather condition and for the safety of the passengers, the motorboat was towed immediately to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon (NSRE) in Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, the NFWM said that while the motorboat was towed en route to Zamboanga City, its crew managed to repair boat's main engine and upon arrival at Ensign Majini Pier of NSRE, the boat immediately proceeded to a private wharf in Campi Islam village, where all the passengers safely disembarked.

Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWM commander, reminded seafarers to ensure the integrity and safety of their vessels before their voyage. (SunStar Zamboanga)