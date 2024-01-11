NFWM transports essential school supplies to Tawi-Tawi

THE Philippine Navy, through the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) command, has facilitated the transport of school furniture and other supplies to the far-flung towns in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the NFWM said Thursday, January 11, 2023.

The NFWM said the 6,600 armchairs and educational supplies was shipped by the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) through the port of Polloc in Parang, Maguindanao.

The NFWM said the voyage of BRP-Dagupan City, that ferried the school materials, commenced December 31, 2023 and arrived on January 6, 2024 at Captain Suarez Pier of Naval Station Juan Magluyan, in Batu-Batu village, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

The next day, January 7, the school materials were unloaded by personnel of the MBHTE with the assistance of the Navar Reserved Center-Western Mindanao and BRP-Dagupan.

The armchairs were distributed to the schools in Languyan, Turtle Islands, Mapun, Panglima Sugala, and South Ubian.

The NFWM said the accomplishment is a pivotal milestone amidst the missions scheduled for the month-long expedition to foster development in the NFWM area of responsibility.

The Western Mindanao Command, through the NFWM, will continue its advocacy as a reliable partner of other government agencies in developing the communities to include the efforts of the national and local governments in creating a conducive learning environment for students, particularly in the Geographically Isolated Disadvantaged Areas of Western Mindanao.

It is in line with the thrust of Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, and Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWM commander. (SunStar Zamboanga)