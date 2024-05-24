NHA gives P5.75-M aid to Zamboanga fire-hit families

THE National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (Ehap), released P5.75 million in financial assistance on Friday, May 24, to 575 families who were affected by fire incidents in various villages in Zamboanga City.

The recipients of the financial assistance, identified by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), received P10,000 each.

The CSWDO said that of the total recipients, 316 were from Arena Blanco, 171 from Tugbungan, 61 from Sangali, 14 from Lapakan, four from Sta. Catalina, three from Mampang, two from Lamisahan, two from Bunguiao, one from Talon-Talon, and one from Lanzones.

The distribution of financial assistance was held at the East Wing, Atrium Activity Center of KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

Mayor John Dalipe expressed gratitude to the national government and the NHA for the timely assistance given to the fire victim families.

Dalipe emphasized the importance of collaboration in providing much-needed assistance to those affected by such calamities, aiding them in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The distribution of financial assistance was led by NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, NHA-Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Manager Al-Khwarizmi Indanan led the distribution of the financial aid to the affected families. (SunStar Zamboanga)