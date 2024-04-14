NHA to build P72.7-M housing project in Zambo City

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) is constructing P72.7 million housing project for the informal settler-families (ISFs) in Talisayan village and neighboring villages in Zamboanga City.

The NHA said 55 of the 309 targeted beneficiaries will be provided with housing units along with developed lots, while the remaining 254 will be awarded with developed lots.

Set to be constructed are two-story row house units, each with two bedrooms, one toilet and bath, kitchen, dining room and a living room, with a total floor area of 41.55 square meters, according to the NHA.

The land, owned by the city government, has been made available as a relocation site for the ISFs, with NHA in charge of land development and housing construction.

The NHA said the project, dubbed as Sikat Talisayan Housing Project, is expected to be completed within 330 calendar days.

The NHA said the collaborative effort between the NHA and the local government highlights the commitment to providing housing solutions for the less fortunate in the community.

Mayor John Dalipe and NHA General Manager Joeben Tai led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sikat Talisayan Housing Project on Friday, April 12. (SunStar Zamboanga)