NIA completes desilting works in Sibugay town

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has completed desilting and widening works benefiting a group of farmers the town of Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The desilting and widening works along Mine 4 Creek under the Gandiangan Communal Irrigation System in Gandiangan village, Imelda, was undertaken through NIA Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office (ZSIMO).

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the desilting works directly benefited 25 farmer-beneficiaries under the Gandiangan-Imelda Irrigators Association serving some 38 hectares of agricultural land.

“Conducted from March 10 to 16, the activity covered a total of 590 meters of creek desilted and widened to improve water conveyance and ensure efficient flow within the irrigation system,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the desilting operation forms part of NIA-ZSIMO’s continuous efforts to maintain and improve irrigation facilities, particularly in areas affected by siltation that may hinder water distribution.

Meanwhile, the NIA-ZSIMO is actively carrying out desilting and clearing operations along the drainage canal of the Imelda Irrigation Project in Salinding village, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“The ongoing activity focuses on removing accumulated silt and obstructions to restore the canal’s carrying capacity and improve overall drainage performance within the irrigation system,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The efforts are part of NIA-ZSIMO’s continuous field operations to maintain system functionality, prevent water stagnation, and ensure efficient water movement across service areas.

Once completed, the desilting works will enhance drainage efficiency and contributing to more stable and reliable irrigation conditions, benefiting 66 farmer-beneficiaries under the Salinding Irrigators’ Association (IA), Incorporated.

The IA farmer-members cultivate some 139 hectares of agricultural land in Salinding village, Siay.

The NIA-ZSIMO continues to uphold its commitment to efficient irrigation management and strengthened support to farming communities in Zamboanga Sibugay through sustained maintenance interventions. (SunStar Zamboanga)