NIA completes, turns over 16 projects to Zamboanga City farmers

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has formally turned over 16 completed projects to 16 Irrigators' Associations (IAs) in Zamboanga City, signifying the transfer of responsibility for operation and maintenance to farmer-beneficiaries.

Engineer June Nathaniel Plaza, NIA regional manager, said the projects include five solar-powered irrigation projects, one small irrigation project, two Force Account Works under Repair-Communal Irrigation System (CIS) and Restoration-CIS, and five restoration projects.

"These facilities are expected to improve water access, increase farm productivity, and promote sustainable water use in agricultural communities," Plaza said in a statement.

The completed irrigation projects were turned over to the identified IAs in a ceremony on Tuesday, December 16, at NIA-Zambasulta regional sub-office in Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

Plaza said the completion and turnover of the projects marked a major milestone in strengthening irrigation services and supporting local food production across Zamboanga City.

The turnover of the projects was witnessed by representatives from national and local government offices, reflecting strong inter-agency support for agricultural development in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)