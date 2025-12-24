NIA identifies potential sources for irrigation in Sulu

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA), through its Zambasulta Regional Sub-Office, has conducted a two-day water source identification activity in the towns of Panamao and Maimbung, Sulu, NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the activity focused on locating viable water sources that could support future irrigation systems and strengthen local food production in Sulu.

Engineer Jhassa Anne Cambalon, head of the Planning and Design Unit, led the conduct of field assessment last week and was joined by Feasibility Study Focal Person Albert Bernardo and Institutional Development Officer Fernaida Dahim.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the team closely coordinated with the Sulu Provincial Engineer's Office, concerned local government units, community leaders, and the 21st Infantry Battalion to ensure smooth field validation and accurate identification of potential sites.

"Several promising water source locations were identified and documented for further technical evaluation and feasibility studies," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The agency said these initial findings mark an important step toward expanding irrigation services in Sulu, with the long-term goal of improving farm productivity, supporting local farmers, and advancing agricultural development and food security in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)