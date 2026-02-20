NIA organizes irrigators association in Lamitan City

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has facilitated the establishment of an irrigators association in Lamitan City, Basilan province, focusing on improving irrigation and agricultural productivity.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the irrigators association organized on Monday, February 16, is composed of 30 farmers in Sitio Tinog, Ubit village, Lamitan City.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the association, officially named Al-Ammar Irrigators Association, represents a key step in uniting local farmers and enhancing irrigation development in Ubit village.

Omar Baul, the elected president of the association, pledged to work closely with NIA to ensure the proper operation and maintenance of future irrigation facilities in their area.

Baul also committed to supporting programs that will directly benefit member-farmers, emphasizing collaboration and responsible water management.

The establishment of the Al-Ammar Irrigators Association was facilitated by Irrigation Development Officers Jay Soriano and Adonis Jhon Amil of NIA’s regional sub-office for Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi (Zambasulta).

The NIA Zambasulta regional sub-office continues to expand efforts to organize and strengthen irrigators associations across the region.

“These initiatives aim to provide sustainable irrigation services and support the growth of local agriculture, ensuring farmers have the tools and guidance to improve their livelihoods,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)