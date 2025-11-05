NIA, Tesda empower farmers in managing solar-powered irrigation system

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said Wednesday, November 5, that the Pre-Operation and Maintenance Training Workshop was conducted for the Zone 3 Bunguiao Irrigators’ Association (IA).

“The activity aimed to enhance farmers’ technical capacity in managing and maintaining the newly installed Solar-Powered Irrigation System (SPIS) in their area,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The training was conducted by the NIA-Zambasulta sub-regional office in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

During the workshop, Paul Saavedra of Tesda provided a hands-on discussion on the operation and maintenance of the solar-powered system, ensuring that IA members gain the confidence and practical skills to sustain its use effectively.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the joint initiative highlights NIA and Tesda’s shared commitment to empowering farmers through sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Both agencies continue to support local irrigators’ associations in building self-reliant, energy-efficient farming communities, contributing to long-term agricultural productivity and rural development in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)