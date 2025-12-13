NIA turns over irrigation project in Sibugay town

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA), through its Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office (ZSIMO), has turned over an irrigation project to an association of irrigators in the province.

The recipient of the Mangawil Pump Irrigation Project is the Parukians Irrigators Association (IA) in Paruk village, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Engineer Maria Gertrudes Gania, NIA-ZSIMO acting manager, led the turnover of the project on Wednesday, December 10, at the Paruk village hall, which was formally accepted by Ramces Enriquez, president of the Parukians IA.

During the symbolic turnover of the “key of responsibility,” the Parukians IA formally accepted the mandate to manage, operate, and maintain the irrigation system.

Gania said the newly completed project directly benefits 33 farmer-beneficiaries and can irrigate 50 hectares of farmland in the community.

She congratulated the Parukians IA and thanked both the municipal government and the Paruk village council for their consistent cooperation.

Gania said the strong partnership among all stakeholders played a major role in completing the irrigation project on time.

Enriquez affirmed the association’s commitment to sustaining the irrigation system and expressed hope for more development initiatives that would strengthen agricultural productivity in Paruk village.

The turnover of the project was witnessed by Parukians IA officers and members, village officials, and representatives from the municipal government of Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay. (SunStar Zamboanga)