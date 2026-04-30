NIA turns over solar pump irrigation project in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA), through its Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office (ZSIMO), has turned over a solar pump irrigation project to a group of farmers in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, NIA said Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The NIA-ZSMO said the irrigation project was turned over Wednesday, April 29, in Purok 6, Villacastor village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The completed project covers 30 hectares and directly benefits 18 farmer-beneficiaries under the Villacastor Purok 6 Solar Pump Irrigators Association Inc.

In his message, Engr. June Nathaniel Plaza, NIA regional manager, emphasized the completed project enhances water accessibility and reliability through solar-powered irrigation, reducing dependence on fuel and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Zamboanga Sibugay First District Representative Marlo Bancoro has encouraged beneficiaries to properly manage and maintain the facility to ensure its long-term functionality.

Meanwhile, Engr. Maria Gertrudes Gania, NIA-ZSIMO acting manager, highlighted the vital role of the Irrigators' Association in the operation and maintenance of the system, stressing that its sustainability depends on the active cooperation of its members.

Gania also assured that NIA-ZSIMO will continue to provide technical support to sustain efficient operations.

The turnover marked not only the completion of the project but also the strengthened partnership between NIA, local government units, and irrigators' associations in advancing agricultural productivity and improving the livelihood of farmers in the municipality of Buug.

The turnover of the project was graced representatives and officials of Villacastor village, Buug municipality, irrigators group, together with farmer-beneficiaries and other stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)