NIA, TVIRD clear, desilt Sibuguey Valley Irrigation System

APPROXIMATELY 500 cubic meters of silt have been removed from the Sibuguey Valley Irrigation System (SVIS), improving water flow and ensuring consistent irrigation across 3,275.25 hectares of farmland in Bayog, Zamboanga del Sur.

This came after the National Irrigation Administration-Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office (NIA-ZSIMO) partnered with TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. for a joint clearing and desilting operation along SVIS in Bayog.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, October 16, 2025, that the clearing and desilting operation covered the 410 meters of the main canal along SVIS.

A total of 1,382 farmers from 15 Irrigators' Associations (IAs) under the SVIS directly benefited from the operation, according to NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula.

"The clearing activity completes efficiently, securing a steady water supply vital for ongoing crop production and farmers' livelihood," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement, citing the TVIRD provided the heavy equipment and fuel.

"By working hand in hand with stakeholders like TVIRD, the agency continues to promote sustainable water management, boost agricultural productivity, and empower farming communities across Zamboanga del Sur," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The conduct of joint clearing and desilting operation started September 20 and ended last week and were supervised by NIA-ZSIMO Acting Division Manager Maria Gertrudes Gania and SVIS Head Wilson Cabrales.

NIA-ZSIMO said they remain dedicated to delivering dependable irrigation services and upholding its mandate of exemplary public service to Filipino farmers. (SunStar Zamboanga)