NIA undertakes river clearing, dike formation in Zamboanga Sibugay
THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has conducted desilting and river-clearing activities along the Baluran River in Tupilac, RT Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The activities, carried out through the Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office, started on September 7 and were completed last week.

The project included the construction of about three kilometers of protection dike serving the Baluran-Tupilac Communal Irrigation System.

The works addressed silt accumulation, stabilized riverbanks, and reduced potential damage to irrigation facilities during periods of increased water flow.

The project benefited 33 farmer-beneficiaries covering 214 hectares.

NIA continues to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in partnership with the local governments of Tungawan and RT Lim. (SunStar Zamboanga)

