NIA, Zamboanga City join forces for long-term water sustainability

THE Zamboanga City Government and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) are set to map out a comprehensive framework for water-related projects and initiatives to ensure the city will have reliable and sustainable water sources in the years ahead.

The joint effort was discussed and agreed upon when NIA officials, led by NIA-Zambasulta Regional Sub-Office Acting Manager Robert Berni Rada II, paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso on Monday, September 22, to strengthen collaboration on the city’s Water Security Plan.

The NIA-Zambasulta office said Wednesday, September 24, that the coordination session will involve the City Planning and Development Coordinator and the Office of the City Agriculturist.

During Rada’s visit to Olaso at City Hall, discussions centered on how NIA could provide technical expertise, project support, and institutional collaboration to ensure Zamboanga City’s long-term water sustainability.

With rapid urban growth and the looming challenges of climate change, both NIA and the city government highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated strategy to safeguard water resources for domestic use, agriculture, and future generations.

“This inter-agency effort will map out a comprehensive framework for water-related projects and initiatives,” the NIA-Zambasulta office said in a statement.

“The strengthened partnership marks a crucial step in ensuring that Zamboangueños will have reliable and sustainable water sources for years to come,” it added.

The visit of NIA officials to Olaso was also in response to a City Council resolution authored by Councilor Joselito Macrohon, requesting NIA’s technical and institutional support in addressing Zamboanga City’s water challenges. (SunStar Zamboanga)