NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula strengthens infra projects quality control

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Zamboanga Peninsula conducted a one-day workshop on design mix and trial mix to enhance the technical knowledge of its engineers and personnel in ensuring the strength, durability, and workability of concrete used in irrigation projects.

The workshop was held at the NIA Regional Material Testing and Quality Control Laboratory in Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur, on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, October 13, that the activity focused on determining proper concrete mix proportions that meet NIA specifications and validating mix performance using actual project materials.

“The workshop also emphasized consistency, quality assurance, and cost-effectiveness in project implementation,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the activity underscored NIA’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and excellence in project implementation.

The workshop reinforced the agency’s dedication to strict quality control standards, ensuring that every irrigation structure built remains durable, reliable, and responsive to the needs of farmers in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Engineer Joel Camilo Haos served as the resource speaker, sharing his expertise in material testing and quality control.

A total of 25 personnel from NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula’s Material Testing and Quality Control Unit, field offices, and contractors participated in the workshop. (SunStar Zamboanga)