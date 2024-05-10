Northern Mindanao’s 2nd most wanted arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested Northern Mindanao’s second most wanted person in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Friday, May 10, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested individual as Jimmy Balaba, 45, a laborer and a resident of Purok 3 in Silae village, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Masauding said Balaba was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in Tuboran village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Balaba was arrested in a joint law enforcement operation by policemen of Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur and Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Masauding said Balaba has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of 10 counts of rape and statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

He said Balaba was taken to Mahayag Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and subsequently turned over to the personnel of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon for proper disposition.

Masauding lauded the efforts of the policemen from Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao that resulted in the successful arrest of PRO-Northern Mindanao’s second most wanted person in Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

“This achievement marks another significant milestone in our continuous endeavors to uphold safety and security not only in our region but also across the entire nation,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)