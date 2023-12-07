Northern Mindanao’s 3rd most wanted arrested in Zambo Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons in Northern Mindanao in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The police said the arrested was Kenneth Tumala, the third most wanted in Baloi, Lanao del Norte.

Tumala was arrested by joint police team from Zamboanga del Sur and Baloi, Lanao del Norte around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, in Sta. Lucia village, Pagadian City.

The police said Tumala has a standing warrant of arrest for five counts of qualified rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Iligan City dated November 16, 2023.

The police said Tumala was brought to Pagadian City police station and was properly turned over to the Baloi Municipal Police Station in Lanao del Norte.

“This significant arrest showcases the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula said. (SunStar Zamboanga)