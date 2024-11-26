Northern Mindanao's top 6 most wanted arrested Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES arrested in a law enforcement operation one of Northern Mindanao's most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

Arrested was Jay-Ar Aranding, the number six most wanted persons in Northern Mindanao, according to Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Masauding said Aranding was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Purok 7 in Sumpot village, Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said Aranding has standing warrant of arrest for three counts rape, sexual abuse, and violation of Section 4(A) of Republic Act 11930, otherwise known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

The warrant of arrest against Aranding was issued by a court in Medina, Misamis Oriental.

“The arrest Region 10’s (Northern Mindanao) Top 6 most wanted follows an ongoing effort to apprehend high-priority fugitives involved in heinous crimes,” Masauding said.

“This operation demonstrates the coordinated efforts of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, and PRO-10 (Police Regional Office-10) and other counterpart agencies across regions to ensure that wanted criminals are brought to justice,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)