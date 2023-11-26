Notorious criminal killed in Lanao del Sur

A NOTORIOUS criminal was killed while two policemen were injured in a clash during a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police reported Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) reported the clash happened in Bagoaingod village, Ganasi, Lanao del Sur on Saturday, November 26.

The PRO-BAR identified the slain as only Alias Lastikman, who is facing charges of four counts of murder, three counts of frustrated murder, and a count of attempted murder.

Corresponding warrants of arrest with no recommended bail were issued against Lastikman by the court of Lanao del Norte on January 14, 2021.

The joint police and military operatives were approaching the residence of Lastikman to serve warrants of arrest when the suspect opened fire, which resulted in a firefight that injured two policemen.

The PRO-BAR said Lastikman was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

The two injured policemen, who belong to the Special Action Force (SAF), are in stable condition. One of them is set to be discharged from the hospital while the other one is set to undergo surgery.

The lawmen recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle with ammunition from the residence of the slain notorious criminal, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, commended the successful coordinated manhunt operation.

Nobleza urged the general public to assist authorities in tracking down wanted criminals and to report loose firearms in their neighboring areas, thereby preventing their future use in illegal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)