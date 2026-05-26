'Notorious' drug personality in Sulu arrested

A NOTORIOUS illegal drug personality was arrested by lawmen through intensified Law Enforcement Support Operations (Leso) under the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) in the province of Sulu, officials said Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Arrested Tuesday, May 26, in Sitio Dumlog, Timuddas village, Pata, was alias Black, a known personality allegedly involved in illegal drug trafficking activities and other criminal offenses in the province of Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), said Black was arrested during a warrant of arrest operation jointly conducted by troops of the 104IB’s Charlie Company and Scout Platoon, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Pata Municipal Police Station operatives.

Dalumpines said the successful warrant of arrest operation stemmed from validated intelligence reports regarding the presence of Black in Sitio Dumlog, Timuddas village, Pata.

“The successful arrest of alias ‘Black’ manifests the continuing commitment of Task Group ‘Ganarul’ to support law enforcement operations through intensified Leso and sustain the gains of the RFGFPCC campaign in Sulu,” he said.

Recovered during the warrant of arrest operation was one Bushmaster rifle with one magazine, and 11 rounds of 5.56-millimeter live ammunition.

Brigadier Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the operating troops and partner law enforcement agencies for the successful conduct of the operation.

“This accomplishment highlights the strong collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and law enforcement agencies in enforcing the rule of law and protecting communities against criminality and illegal drug activities,” Delos Santos said.

“Through our sustained Leso and RFGFPCC campaign, we remain committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure Sulu,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)