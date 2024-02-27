Notorious senior NPA leader killed in clash

A NOTORIOUS senior leader of the New People's Army (NPA) with 30 standing warrants of arrest was killed in a clash with government troops in Zamboanga del Sur, the military said Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, identified the slain senior NPA leader as Aprecia Rosete alias Ka Bambam, a regional leader of the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Suderio the clash took place in Barangay Malagalad, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday, February 27.

Suderio said the clash broke out when the troops chanced upon a group of NPA rebels while conducting combat operation in Barangay Malagalad, Dumingag town.

Suderio said Rosete, who is from Agusan del Sur, has 30 standing warrants of arrest, as she was the mastermind of heinous acts in Zamboanga Peninsula, including extortions from businessmen, the senseless killings of innocent civilians, and destructive sabotage of critical infrastructure projects.

Recovered from the clash site were an Ak-47 assault rifle with two magazines, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition and personal belongings belonging of the late Rosete.

Lieutenant Colonel Terrence Ylanan, 53rd Infantry Battalion and Task Unit Terminator commander, has assured dignified assistance for the burial of Rosete and locating her family in Agusan del Sur.

"Our troops have displayed exceptional courage and professionalism in this operation. This successful neutralization underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of our communities," Ylanan said.

"We will ensure that Aprecia's remains are handled with respect and returned to her family," Ylanan added.

Suderio commended the troops of the 53IB for their dedication and bravery in the face of danger while expressing sorrow over the loss of life.

"While we celebrate this victory, we cannot overlook that Bambam's (Rosete) demise could have been prevented if she opted to surrender. We mourn the loss of life and remain steadfast in our commitment to preventing such incidents in the future," Suderio said. (SunStar Zamboanga)