November anti-drug sting in Zamboanga nets P21-M shabu

LAWMEN seized around P21.4 million worth of illegal drugs in its relentless law enforcement operations in November 2025 across Zamboanga Peninsula and the province of Sulu, a top police official said Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they have arrested 182 individuals linked to illegal drug activities in 159 coordinated operations across the region and Sulu.

Quilates said the operatives have seized a substantial volume of illegal drugs, including 3,148.161 grams of shabu and 79.03 grams of marijuana, with a combined estimated value of more than P21.4 million.

Quilates commended the dedication and professionalism of all operating units involved in the month-long operations.

"The successful outcomes of these coordinated efforts reflect our steadfast resolve to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs and armed criminality," Quilates said in a statement.

"They are the direct result of inter-unit collaboration, actionable intelligence, and the dedication of our personnel," he added.

Meanwhile, Quilates said they have successfully arrested 202 fugitives, including 62 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 140 Other Wanted Persons (OWPs) in November.

The arrests were the result of coordinated operations across Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City and Province of Sulu.

"These missions were executed through close coordination between local police units, national support agencies, and valuable intelligence provided by vigilant citizens," Quilates said.

He said these accomplishments underscore the unwavering commitment of the Philippine National Police to uphold the law and ensure public safety.

He called upon the public to remain vigilant and to partner with them by reporting suspicious activities happening in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)