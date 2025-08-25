NPA arms cache recovered in Misamis Occidental

AN ARMS cache of the New People's Army (NPA) was recovered by government security forces in the hinterlands of Misamis Occidental, the military said Monday, August 25, 2025.

The 1st Infantry Division (1ID) of the Philippine Army said the troops of the 10th Infantry Battalion (10IB) recovered the arms cache in the afternoon of Sunday, August 24, in Tudela, Misamis Occidental.

The arms cache contains two AK-47 rifles, two CZ rifles, one M16 rifle, and six AK-47 magazines, according to the 1ID.

It belongs to the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

With the recovery, the 1ID said the weapons will never again be used to harm communities or support other Communist Terrorist Group in Mindanao.

The arms cache was recovered based on information provided to the troops by former NPA members, who surrendered to live peaceful lives with their loved ones.

It was placed under the custody of the 10IB for safekeeping. (SunStar Zamboanga)