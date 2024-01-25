NPA facing multiple criminal cases arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a New People’s Army (NPA) rebel facing multiple criminal charges in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested NPA rebel as Ademar Etol, who carries the aliases of Kumander Bong, Bom-Bomo and Papsi.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Etol was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrants of arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, January 25, in Balingasan village, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The police said Etol has standing warrants of arrest for the crimes of murder with no recommended bail, multiple attempted murder with P120,000 recommended bail, attempted murder with a recommended bail bond of P72,000, and rebellion with recommended bail bond amounting to PP200,000.

The police said seized from the arrested NPA rebel were a caliber .45 pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, a landmine, a grenade, a backpack, 14 rounds of 40-millometer ammunition, and a 32-gigabite flash drive containing ambush video and propaganda.

The police said Etol was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the feat of the operating units for the arrest of Etol.

“The arrest of the CTG (Communist Terrorist Group) member charged with multiple frustrated murder is a result of the untiring efforts of our police force. Another threat to the safety and security of the community has once again been put to halt,” Masauding said.

“Rest assured, we will continue to do our mandate of maintaining the peace in the region through continuous conduct of police operations,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)