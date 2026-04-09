NPA leader, follower killed on ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ clash

TWO New People’s Army (NPA) rebels, including a ranking leader, were killed in a clash with government forces in South Cotabato while the country was commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Thursday, April 9, 2026, a top military official said.

Brigadier General Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, identified the slain NPA leader as Anthony Narvasa alias Magaw, the secretary of the Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR).

Santos said the other slain NPA rebel is of Rosa Kian alias Mutya, member of Team 1, Squad 2 of Region Operations Command (ROC) of FSMR.

Santos said Magaw and Mutya were killed in a clash as the troops launched military operation in Laconon village, T’boli, South Cotabato.

Santos said Magaw is already the third FSMR Secretary neutralized by the 603Bde in a span of just four years and three months.

He said that after 603Bde neutralized two former FSMR Secretaries—alias Bobo in December 2022 and alias Rafa in June 2025—the FSMR attempted to maintain its organization by installing Magaw as its new Secretary in the last quarter of 2025.

However, he said that just three months after his installation, Magaw was also neutralized, demonstrating the operational effectiveness of the government forces against the group.

Magaw was a notorious NPA leader charged with multiple criminal cases—multiple attempted homicide, murder,and attempted murder.

Santos said no casualties were reported among government forces. The troops recovered four M16 rifles and one R4 rifle.

Santos commended the troops for their act of valor, which significantly coincided with the occasion Thursday—Day of Valor.

“This significant accomplishment is our gift to the people of South Cotabato. An NPA leader neutralized means a lot more to them, who are living under the fear of terrorism, extortion, and threats,” he said.

He said the remains of the neutralized NPAs are currently in the custody of the operating troops and will be handled in accordance with established procedures. (SunStar Zamboanga)