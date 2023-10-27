NPA leader killed, follower captured in Misamis Occidental

A LEADER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while a follower was captured following a clash against government troops in the province of Misamis Occidental, the military reported Friday, October 27, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Jose Andre Monje, 10th Infantry Battalion commander, said the clash took place in Carmen village, Jimenez, Misamis Occidental on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Monje identified the slain NPA leader as Michael Cabayag alias Ka Teddy, commander of the weakened Guerrilla Front Sendong. Captured was Armida Nabicis alias Ka Yumi.

Monje said the clash broke out when the troops were checking the presence of NPA rebels in Carmen village, Jimenez, based on information from the residents.

The troops have recovered four high-powered firearms at the clash site, including one M-16 Armalite rifle, one CZ (AK-47) rifle, one M653 carbine rifle, and one M-203 Grenade Launcher, as well as personal belongings of the NPA rebels.

Monje assured that they will assist the family of the slain NPA leader and will turn over the captured rebel to the appropriate authority.

“Our commitment goes beyond the battlefield. We will ensure that alias Teddy is properly turned over to his family, respecting the principles of compassion and humanity in this challenging situation,” Monje said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Elmer Sudeio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, expressed his gratitude to the concerned citizens for providing critical information about the presence of the NPA rebels.

“The vital role played by community members in assisting our military operations cannot be overstated. It's through their vigilance and cooperation that we can make significant strides in maintaining peace and security,” Suderio added.

He assured the dignified return of the remains of the slain rebel leader to his family.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, newly installed 1st Infantry Division commander, commended the troops of 10IB and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the battalion for their exceptional performance.

“Our dedicated forces have not only carried out their mission effectively but have also displayed remarkable professionalism and courage. We are proud of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation,” Viray said. (SunStar Zamboanga)