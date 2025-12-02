NPA ranking leader, 6 followers surrender in South Cotabato

A RANKING leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) and six followers have voluntarily surrendered to the government troops in the province of South Cotabato, the military said Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The surrenderers is led by Arvin Ian Tudon, whose aliases as Ka Pakat and Ka Bansai, secretary of the dismantled Sub-Region Committee 2, of the NPA’s Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

They surrendered to Brigadier General Omar Orozco, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade at the headquarters of the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) in Kablon village, Tupi, South Cotabato on Monday, December 1.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, who facilitated the surrender of the group, said the surrenderers have turned over seven military-grade high-powered firearms.

Felongco said the surrender marked a new beginning for the seven former rebels (FRs), whom are now called "friends rescued."

The FRs, identified as remnants of the NPA’s SMRC and supporters of remaining peace spoilers, recognized that armed struggle was no longer viable and chose to abandon the conflict to pursue a life free from fear and violence.

They received immediate assistance and underwent initial processing for their enrollment into the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) of South Cotabato as they begin reintegration with their families.

Orozco He urged the FRs to help convince their former comrades who are still active to surrender and return to peaceful lives.

He encouraged them to work together in disseminating information about the E-Clip program across all sectors of society to maintain peace and prevent further violence. (SunStar Zamboanga)