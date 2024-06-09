NPA rebel killed in clash

A NEW People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed in a clash with troops as the government continues its campaign to eradicate the remaining rebels in Mindanao, the military said Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the clash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in Kiadsam village, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.

Lieutenant Colonel Tristan Rey Vallescas, 7th Infantry Battalion commander, said they launched an offensive after receiving report from residents that a group of NPA rebels led by Eusibio Cranzo were extorting money from them in Kiadsan village, Senator Ninoy Aquino.

Vallescas said the firefight lasted for about four minutes, after which Cranzo and his followers fled towards Sitio Kiluding in Kiadsan village leaving behind the remains of his slain comrade.

Vallescas said they recovered from the possession of the slain NPA rebel as Garand rifle with ammunition.

“Patuloy pa nating inaalam ang pagkakakilanlan nitong nasawing komunistang terorista (We are still trying to find out the identity of this deceased communist terrorist),” he said.

Brigadier General Michael Santos, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, has ordered all units under his jurisdiction to intensify the pursuit against fleeing NPA rebels. (SunStar Zamboanga)