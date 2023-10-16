NPA rebel leader killed in clash

A LEADER of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while a child was rescued near the clash site in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the military reported on Monday, October 16, 2023.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) identified the slain NPA leader as Rey Masot Zambrano who carries the aliases of Dodong and Tres, the commanding officer of Timlas Platoon of the Regional Operations Command of the NPA Far South Mindanao Region.

The Westmincom said Zambrano was killed in a clash last week with the troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Obial village, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

The remains of Zambrano was turned over to the officials of Limulan village and Kalamansig Municipal Police Station on Thursday, October 12, for proper disposition. He was identified by his relatives.

While conducting a clearing operation, troops of the 37IB discovered an NPA harbor site in Obial village, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

The Westmincom said the harbor site can accommodate more or less eight to 10 persons and is believed to have been hastily abandoned by the NPA rebels.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Baldomar, 37IB commander, handed over a child, Jonas Cabantug, to his parents at the Municipal Hall of Kalamansig also on Thursday, October 12.

Baldomar said Cabantug was held in custody by the operating troops after the child found hiding near the clash site.

Kalamansig Mayor Joaquin Concha stood as the witness during the handover of the child to his parents.

Major General Steve Crespillo, Westmincom chief, commended the troops for the recent accomplishments.

“Rest assured that we will remain persistent in ensuring the safety and security of the people and eliminating the menaces of society,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)