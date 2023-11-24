NPA rebels execute farmer in Zambo Norte

THE New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have executed a farmer for refusing to give them foodstuffs in a remote village of Zamboanga del Norte, the military reported Friday, November 24.

The 97th Infantry Battalion (IB) identified the victim as Ricardo Quijano, 48, who was executed Thursday, November 23, in Purok Manga in Milad village, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The 97IB said Quijano fell victim to a senseless shooting, succumbing to a fatal bullet wound in the forehead.

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggest that Quijano was executed as he courageously refused to give his hard-earned food to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA terrorist, according to the 97IB.

Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz, 97IB commander, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“The CPP-NPA terrorist cold-blooded murder of an innocent farmer is a heinous that will not go unpunished,” Sanz said in a statement Friday, November 24.

“We will relentlessly pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice while ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” Sanz added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, expressed his strong condemnation of the reprehensible act perpetrated by the CPP-NPA terrorist.

“This atrocity committed by the NPA exemplifies the utter disregard for human life. We are united in our opposition to such violence and we will redouble our to eliminate this threat from our society,” Suderio said.

Sanz said the execution of the innocent farmer has shocked the community as they grieve the death of Quijnao.

Sanz said the execution of Quinjano will not deter them from performing their duty, instead, they will continue intensifying their efforts in pursuing peace and development in Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)