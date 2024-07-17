Number 7 most wanted in BARMM arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The police identified the arrested most wanted person only as alias Papi, a resident of Paigoay-Pimbataan village in Tubaran town, Lanao del Sur, listed as the number seven most wanted person in BARMM.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said Papi was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 7:55 p.m. Monday, July 15, in Poblacion village, Tubaran, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said confiscated from Papi’s possession a caliber .45 pistol, a magazine assembly, and three rounds of ammunition.

Daculan said Papi has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, dated May 27, 2022.

He said Papi has also a warrant of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition dated July 15, 2024.

He said Papi aside from being the number seven most wanted person in BARMM, the latter is also listed as the number four most wanted in Lanao del Sur and the number two most wanted person in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur.

He said Papi was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Lanao del Sur provincial field unit for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)