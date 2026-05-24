OCD-9, LGUs, ‘Kalis’ Brigade celebrate milestone in disaster resilience efforts

LAWYER Ruel Halanes, Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-9 regional director, paid a courtesy call on Thursday, May 21, 2026, to the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, reaffirming the strong partnership between the OCD-9 and the brigade in advancing disaster preparedness and crisis management initiatives within the latter's area of responsibility (AOR).

The courtesy visit highlighted the significant accomplishments of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade in strong collaboration with OCD-9, local government units, government agencies, and security sectors across the municipalities under the Kalis AOR.

Through sustained coordination and partnership, seven Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (MDRRMCs) were successfully capacitated and strengthened through the conduct of a series of the Incident Command System (ICS) trainings.

A total of 349 participants from local government units, government agencies, security sectors and reservists alongside 207 barangay chairpersons within the AOR of the brigade successfully completed the training, enhancing their competencies in disaster response coordination, emergency management, and incident command operations.

The initiative demonstrates the commitment of Local Government Units, OCD-9 and the 1103rd Infantry Brigade in building resilient and disaster-ready communities in the province of Sulu.

The collaborative effort continues to gain momentum as preparations are now underway for the implementation of higher level training in selected municipalities within the Kalis AOR in the coming months.

The continuing partnership underscores the shared mission of strengthening local disaster preparedness mechanisms, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring the safety and resilience of communities. (PR)