OCM-MRP releases P1.8-M labor cost subsidy to 30 Marawi IDPs

THE Office of the Chief Minister-Marawi Rehabilitation Program (OCM-MRP) has released P1.8 million labor cost subsidies to internally displaced persons (IDPs) to support the reconstruction of their homes in the most affected area during the 2017 Marawi siege.

The OCM-MRP said Wednesday, February 25, 2026, that 30 IDPs received P60,000 each, or for a total of P1.8 million, labor cost subsidies, which were released on Tuesday, February 24.

The OCM-MRP said the assistance is part of the program's Construction Materials Assistance (CMA) Project.

The OCM-MRP said the labor subsidy is provided to IDPs who have completed or are nearing the completion of their houses.

"By covering labor expenses, the program enables families to allocate their remaining resources to other essential household needs," the OCM-MRP said in a statement.

The OCM-MRP said that 226 beneficiaries have been assisted under the labor subsidy component with the latest payout on Tuesday, February 24.

The labor subsidy component was released in three batches: 132 IDPs on February 24, 2025; 64 on December 26, 2025; and the latest 30 on Tuesday, February 24.

To ensure proper utilization of funds, the OCM-MRP conducts regular site visits to monitor the progress of house construction.

The CMA Project consists of three major components: provision of construction materials, skills training for laborers, and labor cost subsidies.

Each beneficiary receives construction materials worth P240,000, including formworks, concrete and masonry supplies, plumbing fixtures, and electrical materials, in addition to the P60,000 labor subsidy.

The OCM-MRP has partnered with the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education-Technical Education and Skills Development to provide skills training in carpentry, masonry, and electrical maintenance.

The OCM-MRP said the training equips IDPs with practical skills for home maintenance and potential livelihood opportunities.

The OCM-MRP operates in line with 12-Point Priority Agenda of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which includes sustained support for the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and recovery of Marawi City. (SunStar Zamboanga)