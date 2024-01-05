Octogenarian perishes in Zambo fire

A FEMALE octogenarian perished in a more than 20-minute fire in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Friday, January 5, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire broke out around 9:20 a.m. Friday, January 5, at Sotto Drive in Divisoria village, east of the city.

Luisito Francisco, 83, owner of the house hit by the fire, identified the fatality as Sattra, 85, his wife, who could barely walk and was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Luisito said he was at his son's home in Tugbungan village to get their food supply at the time of the incident.

Morales said they have yet to determine the origin of the fire, but Luisito said it a lighted gas lamp might have caused it.

Morales said the fire, which reached first alarm, was completely extinguished around 9:42 a.m. (SunStar Zamboanga)