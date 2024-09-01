OCVet advocates animal welfare

THE Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) has spayed and neutered 48 cats and dogs as the OCVet remains committed to the advocacy on the promotion of animal welfare, as well as responsible pet ownership.

The OCVet said the 48 cats and dogs, owned by 32 fur pets, were spayed and neutered on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Of the total, nine were canines while 39 were felines.

The regular free spay and neuter activity by the OCVet is conducted every last Thursday of the month.

The OCVet said the program forms part of its thrust to effectively and efficiently provide every animal and community with the highest standard of veterinary health services.

The OCVet reiterates that spaying and neutering cats and dogs is the best way to help control pet population and help prolong the life of pets.

Studies showed the average lifespan of spayed and neutered cats and dogs is demonstrably longer than the lifespan of those not, according to the OCVet.

To avail of the program, OCVet said interested pet owners must register at its office in San Roque village, as no walk-in clients will be entertained. (SunStar Zamboanga)