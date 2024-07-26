OCVet launches renewed anti-ASF drive

THE Zamboanga City Government, through the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) has launched a renewed campaign to prevent the resurgence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Zamboanga City, the OCVet said Friday, July 26, 2024.

The move came after a new case of ASF was discovered in one of the villages in Zamboanga City.

Dr. Arcadio Cavan, Jr., assistant city veterinarian, said that a blood sample taken from Lunzuran villages and submitted to the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory under the Department of Agriculture turned out to be positive of ASF.

Cavan said they conducted depopulation at infected area and instituted biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of the ASF virus after receiving the test result.

Cavan said four hog raisers in Lunzuran village were affected with 20 reported swine mortalities.

He said they conducted disease surveillance after several swine in Lunzuran have started showing clinical signs of ASF.

Zamboanga City was upgraded from Red (infected) zone to Pink (buffer) Zone in the ASF Zoning Map Status last November 7, 2023.

The upgrading came more than a year after the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) placed Zamboanga City under the Red Zone or outbreak category last May 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chaired by Mayor John Dalipe approved a resolution granting assistance to affected raisers to include the provision of indemnity for every pig that contracted ASF as stipulated in an existing ordinance. (SunStar Zamboanga)