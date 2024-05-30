Zamboanga

OCVet resumes Oplan Rabies program

ZAMBOANGA. The Office of the City Veterinarian resumes its Oplan Alis Rabies program covering different villages in Zamboanga City. The campaign is part of the intensified rabies control program.

THE Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) has resumed its Oplan Alis Rabies program covering different villages in Zamboanga City.

Dr. Mario Arriola, OCVet chief, said Thursday, May 30, that the conduct of Oplan Alis Rabies is part of their intensified rabies control program.

Arriola said that a total of 119 dogs and 53 cats were vaccinated, with 104 clients served in Victoria village under the Manicahan district on Wednesday, May 29.

He said the Oplan Alis Rabies campaign in Victoria will continue until Friday, May 31.

The vaccination activity is led by Dr. Irmachelle Arnoco, Manicahan District Veterinarian. (SunStar Zamboanga)

