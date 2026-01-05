Off-duty PCG personnel saves child from drowning

AN OFF-DUTY member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has saved an eight-year-old child from drowning at a resort in Zamboanga City, the PCG said Monday, January 5, 2026.

The PCG said Petty Officer 3 (PO3) Al-Shier Alimuddin was alerted around 8:36 p.m. Sunday, January 4, that a child drowned in the swimming pool while he was attending a family gathering at a resort in Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

Alimuddin, who is on vacation, is assigned with the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Siasi in the province of Sulu.

The PCG said that Alimuddin promptly rushed to the swimming pool and found the child unresponsive.

Alimuddin, who has undergone Basic Life Support training, immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the child.

The PCG said the child was rushed to the hospital for further medical treatment after his vital signs and pulse were successfully restored.

The PCG said the child is in stable condition and recuperating at the hospital.

The PCG lauded Alimuddin for the timely and selfless actions he demonstrated even while off duty, saying it underscored the PCG's enduring commitment to the preservation of life and public safety. (SunStar Zamboanga)