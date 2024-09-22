Officials of 5 Maguindanao Sur towns hand over 38 unlicensed guns

OFFICIALS of five towns in Maguindanao del Sur handed over 38 assorted unlicensed guns to the 33rd Infantry Battalion in support of the government’s relentless pursuit to combat the proliferation of loose firearms in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the military said Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the firearms were handed over at the 33IB headquarters on Friday, September 20, in Zapakan village, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The loose firearms were handed over by the officials of the municipalities of Shariff Aguak, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Sultan sa Barongis, Mamasapano, and Radjah Buayan.

The surrendered firearms include three 60-millimeter (mm) mortars; 40-mm, M79 grenade launcher; four 40-mm rocket-propelled grenade launchers; three M203 grenade launchers; one Carbine 5.56-mm M4; four 9-mm submachine guns; five caliber .38 submachine gun pistols; four caliber .45 pistols; three 9-mm KG9 sub-machine guns; five 9-mm uzi sub machine guns; two 9-mm engram sub-machine guns; one caliber 45 engram sub machine gun; and, two 12-gauge shotguns.

The Westmincom said the surrendered loose firearms were presented to Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, joyed by the successful turnover of the loose firearms, lauded the ever-invigorating affirmation of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Central to the campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms.

“Let us sustain our steadfast commitment to peace and security of Bangsamoro region by continuously fighting against the proliferation of loose firearms,” Gonzales said.

“All these efforts of course are anchored on the commitment to comprehensively live out BTF-Elac’s resolution no. 001 which not only campaigns against all forms of armed conflicts but as well as the illegal possession of loose firearms,” Gonzales added. (SunStar Zamboanga)